Financial Survey: Sientra (SIEN) versus Precision Therapeutics (AIPT)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -126.03% -132.84% -54.84% Precision Therapeutics -719.83% -266.54% -199.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sientra and Precision Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 9 0 3.00 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 77.13%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Precision Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $36.54 million 10.67 -$64.02 million ($2.82) -4.83 Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 12.45 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Precision Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sientra has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sientra beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

