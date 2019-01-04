First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 589,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 207,086 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

