First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 572 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $232.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.64.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

