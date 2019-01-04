First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr-stake-lessened-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.