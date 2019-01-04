Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,691 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1,792.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 66,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 54.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 130.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund.

