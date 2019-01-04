Fluent (FLNT) Trading 14.2% Higher

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares traded up 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.27. 754,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 524,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 130,714 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Fluent (FLNT) Trading 14.2% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/fluent-flnt-trading-14-2-higher.html.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.