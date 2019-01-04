Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 200,949 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 69.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/fmr-llc-boosts-position-in-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt.html.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.