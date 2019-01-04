Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663,977 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 318,799 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 963,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 487,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon P. Stonehouse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLCM. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/fmr-llc-decreases-stake-in-bellicum-pharmaceuticals-inc-blcm.html.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.