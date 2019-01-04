Fmr LLC Has $8.14 Million Position in CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,467 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.71% of CSI Compressco worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168,218 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

In other CSI Compressco news, President Owen Serjeant bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $48,578.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 165,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. CSI Compressco LP has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Equities research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Has $8.14 Million Position in CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/fmr-llc-has-8-14-million-position-in-csi-compressco-lp-cclp.html.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP).

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.