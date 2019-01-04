Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 2019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.
The stock has a market cap of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.88.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,049.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.29%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $45,650 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 537,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 122,328 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,412,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
