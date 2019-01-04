Footasylum (FOOT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36). Approximately 103,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 50,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.34).

FOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.29) target price on shares of Footasylum in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Footasylum in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Footasylum Company Profile (LON:FOOT)

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

