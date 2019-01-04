Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,454,000 after buying an additional 2,733,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after buying an additional 605,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,426,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

