Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,867 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.94% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,837,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 208,490 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,205,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,875,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 529,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 843,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FET shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of FET opened at $4.51 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

