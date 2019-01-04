Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FCPT opened at $25.29 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $91,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 649,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

