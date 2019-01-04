Frontier Communications (FTR) Debt Trading 1.6% Higher

An issue of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) bonds rose 1.6% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 11% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $64.13 and were trading at $61.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications from $4.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of FTR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 98,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $251.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

