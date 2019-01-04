Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.12 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 413.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 72.83%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

