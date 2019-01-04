Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,780 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $245.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/fulton-bank-n-a-has-2-29-million-holdings-in-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.