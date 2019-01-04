Fulton Bank N.A. Has $823,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,862,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,072,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,650,000 after buying an additional 3,100,431 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,719,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23,501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,384,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,385 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $22.91 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

