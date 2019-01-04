Fulton Bank N.A. Has $977,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 111,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,605,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,836,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -162.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

