Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 235 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $441,578,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,163,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,045,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Edward Jones raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of STI stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

