FY2018 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Reduced by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stephens set a $187.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.90.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 10,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.07 per share, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.