GAP (GPS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on GAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

GPS opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. GAP has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

