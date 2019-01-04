GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Stock Price Up 8.7%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price rose 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 508,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 268,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.20.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/gaslog-partners-lp-unit-glop-stock-price-up-8-7.html.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.