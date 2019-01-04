Gear4music (G4M) Trading Down 44%

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) fell 44% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.73). 283,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,337% from the average session volume of 19,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Gear4music to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday.

Gear4music (LON:G4M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

