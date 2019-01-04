Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) CEO Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,129,400.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 291,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,210. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after buying an additional 614,112 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

