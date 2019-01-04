General Finance (GFN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

NASDAQ GFN traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,299. General Finance has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a PE ratio of 172.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. General Finance had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $29,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,684 shares of company stock worth $124,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1,611.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 460,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 274,025 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,004,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

