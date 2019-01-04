Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genworth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,662,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.66. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 2,713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 73,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 189,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,733,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 243,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,496,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.