George A. Scangos Sells 39,904 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $783,714.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,452,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,780.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 5,998,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,500. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 347,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,627,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 849,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “George A. Scangos Sells 39,904 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/george-a-scangos-sells-39904-shares-of-exelixis-inc-exel-stock.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.