Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 19,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 380.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through October 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 165 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

