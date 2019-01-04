Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $138,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,410 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,287 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

