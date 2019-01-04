Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $163,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,006,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,618 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $14,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after acquiring an additional 833,085 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $9,655,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 189.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 488,500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.05%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

