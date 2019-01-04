Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $56.37 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,239,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $4,989,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

