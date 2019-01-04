Global Currency Reserve Market Cap Hits $3.82 Million (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $3.82 million and $2,267.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00058173 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,162,481 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

