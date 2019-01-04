Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Global Eagle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Shares of ENT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,676. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

