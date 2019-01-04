Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 37300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Global Energy Metals from C$0.30 to C$0.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Get Global Energy Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Energy Metals (GEMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/global-energy-metals-gemc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-04.html.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.