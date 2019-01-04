GlobalCoin (GLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, GlobalCoin has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One GlobalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalCoin has a market capitalization of $198,439.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017032 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GlobalCoin Coin Profile

GlobalCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GlobalCoin is www.globalcoin.info.

Buying and Selling GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using US dollars.

