Godaddy (GDDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s new product introductions and improving customer base should continue to lead to strong revenues in the near term. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from acquisitions remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. Notably, the stock has outperformed the indusrty it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, higher expenses incurred on acquisitions and international expansion remains concerns. Also, significant competition and heavy debt burden remain headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Godaddy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.07.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $88,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,482,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $3,199,206. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

