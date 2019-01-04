Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Heineken (HEINY) to Sell

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

HEINY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. 33,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,139. Heineken has a one year low of $42.93 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

