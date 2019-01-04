Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Heineken (HEINY) to Sell

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.
HEINY stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. 33,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,139. Heineken has a one year low of $42.93 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
