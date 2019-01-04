Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UniCredit (UCG)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.53 ($19.22).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

