Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,923 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $96,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 42,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Graco stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,500. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

