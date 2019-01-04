Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $3,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,209,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,970 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

