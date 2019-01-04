Granite Oil (GXO) Shares Up 23.6%

Shares of Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) shot up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.68. 105,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 102,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Granite Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Granite Oil from C$4.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Oil Corp will post 0.13000000245283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Granite Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.31%.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

