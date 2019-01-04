Great Panther Silver (GPL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Great Panther Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Silver in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

GPL stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Great Panther Silver has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Panther Silver by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Great Panther Silver by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,759,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Great Panther Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,509,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 142,840 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Silver Company Profile

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

