GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 1,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,966. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,390,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.