Groupon (GRPN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 8,658,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,542,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,581,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 19.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,669 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

