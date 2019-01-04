Groupon (GRPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

GRPN opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Groupon by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,655 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Groupon by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,430 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 722,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,871,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 473,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

