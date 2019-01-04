Groupon Inc (GRPN) Receives $4.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after buying an additional 2,895,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Groupon by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $147,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,581,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,364 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 19.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,881. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -112.34, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

