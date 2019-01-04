GTX (GTXI) Shares Up 8%

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. 535,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 621,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTXI. ValuEngine lowered GTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.14.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that GTx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GTX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GTX during the second quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTX by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of GTX by 68.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 59,754 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTX during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

