Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAIN. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,341. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller bought 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

