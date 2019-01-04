Halcon Resources (HK) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HK. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE HK opened at $1.69 on Friday. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $273.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 4.02.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Halcon Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Halcon Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 201,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Halcon Resources by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halcon Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,234,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after acquiring an additional 658,502 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Halcon Resources by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 878,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 259,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Halcon Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Halcon Resources

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

